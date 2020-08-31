Jigawa Govt distributes 2.5m tree seedlings to tackle desertification

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Kiyawa (Jigawa), Aug. 31, 2020 The Jigawa Government, on Monday, commenced the distribution of 2.5 million tree seedlings as part of the campaign to tackle desertification and deforestation in the state.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru, who flagged off the programme in Andaza, said the 2.5 million tree seedlings will be for the establishment of four kilometer shelter belt in Babura, Maigatari, Kaugama and Birniwa Local Government Areas.

The governor, who also launched the reforestation of Maifari Forest Reserve in Maigatari Local Government Area,

said that the intervention was to address environmental challenges of desertification, gully erosion, flooding and typha grass invasion in the state.

He disclosed that the government had expended about N20 million on the embankment at Hadejia river and other tributaries in the state in the last five years.

Badaru said the government also constructed 27.5 kilometers of drainage and reclaimed 3,060 square metres of eroded land areas in villages and towns in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

He explained that the government had also cleared about 150 kilometers of Typha grass in 15 communities along Hadejia river valley.

The governor added that the state also supported the use of alternative cooking facilities to reduce the use of firewood by communities.

According to him, 23,750 units of improved wood economy stoves and 780 pieces of gas cylinders were distributed across the state.

“We have also established 30km shelterbelt in the last five years in frontline local government areas of Babura, Suletankarkar, Maigatari, Kaugama and Birniwa, to address desert encroachment.

“My administration is partnering with Great Green Wall in establishing shelterbelts, woodlots and orchards across the frontline LGAs of the state,” the governor added.

