Group tasks multinational oil coy on CSR

Akwa Ibom (Uyo), Aug. 30, 2020 Oil/Gas Multinational Companies operating in Eastern Obolo local government area of Akwa-Ibom state have been urged to stand up to their Corporate Social Responsibility to host communities.

Mr Iroigak Ikaan, a former Commissioner for Lands and Housing in the state, made the call during a stakeholders meeting organised by Utono Obolo in Uyo the state capital.

Utono Obolo is a non-political pressure group with membership drawn from Andoni and Eastern Obolo local government areas of Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

Rivers chapter of the group on Sunday were in Uyo in solidarity with her Akwa-Ibom counterpart.

Ikaan said that Eastern Obolo currently has 10 oil blocks within its territory namely; OML 13, 69,70, 99, 100, 102, 103, 112, 130, and 138.

He said that the oil blocks were located within 10 to 35 nautical miles off the shorelines of Eastern Obolo local government area of Akwa-Ibom.

“These 10 oil blocks are independently owned by five companies; Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (a division of NNPC), ExxonMobil Nigeria Unlimited, Total Exploration and Production Limited, Amni International Petroleum and Development Company limited and Conoil Producing Nigeria limited.

The delegates paid a courtesy call on the paramount ruler of Eastern Obolo, Chief Harry Etebor, at his Uyo resident and pleaded for his support in ensuring that the rights of the people were duly protected.

They also urged him to fast track peace move in communities displaced due to communal disputes.

Responding, Etebor thanked Rivers chapter of the group for their support and pledged commitments towards peace and unity in the area.

He advised the group to continue to employ dialogue as tool for dispute resolution.

