Ex-Manchester City star Silva tests positive for COVID-19 at Real Sociedad

By
Naija247news, New York
-
0
11

Madrid, Aug. 31, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad said on Monday.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Real Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.

Former Spain international Silva left Manchester City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four English Premier League (EPL) titles.

