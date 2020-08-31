Elections: I-G tasks CSOs on collaboration with security agencies

By Monday Ijeh

Abuja, Aug. 31, 2020 The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to strengthen their collaboration with security agencies ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Kogi states.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the I-G made the call at a one-day interactive session with representatives of the various CSOs.

He said that the call was to support the police in its plans to execute strategies towards the successful conduct of the Sept. 19 and Oct. 10 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively.

The FPRO said the I-G observed that CSOs play critical roles in the electioneering processes and general sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

He said the meeting was part of efforts by the Force leadership to galvanize critical stakeholders to share knowledge, compare notes and experience on the conduct of elections in the country.

Mba said the meeting had also availed the Force the opportunity to obtain inputs from the CSOs towards engendering robust strategies to address identified threats and emerging trends as revealed in the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports.

He said the I-G pledged the commitment of the police to remain neutral, apolitical and to provide a level playing ground for all in the elections.

Mba said the police concluded plans to provide adequate security and enjoined the CSOs to assist it in identifying impostors who would want to hide under the umbrella of accredited CSOs.

The FPRO said the CSOs pledged their support for the police and other agencies involved in election security management in the country.

He said the CSOs commended the I-G for the existing relationship with the Police and his quick responses to issues bordering on human rights abuses, sexual and gender based violence.

“They particularly commended the Police for the prompt arrest of suspects involved in the gruesome rape and murder of Miss Vera Uwaila in Edo.

“They however called for transparency and impartiality by security agencies in the elections,” he said.

