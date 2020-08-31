Ekiti Govt. remodels cultural troupe to boost revenue generation

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, Aug. 30, 2020 Ekiti State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Prof. Ojo Bakare, says the government is remodeling and repositioning its Cultural troupe to perform and earn money within and outside the country.

Bakare said this on Sunday at the end of 21-day training on professionalism and technical know-how, for 32 energetic and talented youths newly employed into the troupe.

According to him, the remodeled troupe is designed to be a good product, sellable globally to generate revenue for Ekiti.

Bakare said: “When I assumed office as commissioner in Dec. 31, 2019, we met a troupe depleted of personnel.

”Today we are on the path to building not just a state or national but a global troupe.

” Performing Arts requires energy, that is why we approached Gov., Kayode Fayemi, who generously approved the recruitment and training of 32 versatile, energetic and talented youths.

“We are building not just a state or national, but global troupe that will be commercially driven for revenue generation to the state .

”Arts is a product, ours will be developed to a commercially viable venture to increase Ekiti Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).”

The Commissioner said that the sustainability of the envisioned troupe would be on Private Partnership Project.

He said that the artistes would be motivated through entitlement to allowances like, weigh-in and hazard among others.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ekiti Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Titilope Ganiyu, reiterated that the state was ready to remodel the troupe to enviable height.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Ekiti House of Assembly Committee on Culture and Tourism, Mr Adeyemi Ajibade, said lawmakers were ready to support the sector in terms of legislation that would promote its viability.

Ajibade said that there were bills currently in the House of Assembly aimed at promoting and sustaining the rich cultural values for the development of the state.

Newsmen reports that the highpoint of the event was the performance and display of talents by the various departments, dance, music and drama, to entertain the guests and audience.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...