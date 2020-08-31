Ebonyi honours Kaduna-born ex-NYSC member for COVID-19 gallantry

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Abakaliki, Aug. 30, 2020 The Ebonyi government has honoured Kaduna-born ex-National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), member, Mr Simon Caleb, for his gallantry during the COVID-19 lockdown while serving in the state.

Mr Charles Akpuenika, the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in the state, said this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Abakaliki adding that Caleb got N300,000 cash gift from Gov. David Umahi.

Akpuenika who is also the State Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, said that Umahi was greatly elated by Caleb’s uncommon feat during the 2019 Batch B, Stream 2, service year.

“Gov. Umahi acknowledged Caleb’s Community Service gallantry during the pandemic’s lockdown where he immensely contributed his quota in preventing the spread of the disease in communities.

“The governor also acknowledged that while other corps members had stayed at home during the lockdown, Caleb was working for the benefit of the people.

“This rare show of gallantry was duly noticed by the Government as it always rewards hardwork, excellence and dedication to duty.

“Caleb was also acknowledged for donating safety items which includes boots, hand-gloves, nose masks among others to the State Ministry of Environment,” he said.

Umahi according to the commissioner, charged other corps members to emulate Caleb’s ingenuity, be creative and dedicated to enhance the people’s well-being.

“The governor rewarded the outstanding ex-NYSC member with N300,000 and a State honours award,” he said.

Mrs Mercy Bamai, the NYSC State Coordinator told NAN that the scheme appreciated the governor’s kind gesture, noting that it would motivate other corps members.

“Corps members are effectively trained and encouraged right from the orientation course programme to identify the peoples’ needs and do their best in solving them.

“I commend Caleb for doing NYSC proud and being a shining example to others,” she said.

Bamai expressed gladness that Caleb was still working in his place of primary assignment in the State in spite of completing his NYSC programme.

“Caleb said that he continued rendering service to people, to prevent the vacuum that will be created if he leaves without being replaced,” she said.

