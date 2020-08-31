CAS inaugurates block of 10 houses for NCO’s in Benue state

By Philip Dzeremo

Agatu (Benue), Aug. 31, 2020 The Chief of Air Staff (CAS),Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has inaugurated a block of 10 single units housing for Non Commissioned Officers (NCO’s) of the 21 Quick Response Wing of the Airforce stationed in Agatu, Benue.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the CAS, represented by AVM Charles Ohwo, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Special Operations Command Bauchi, said the houses, built by direct labour by Airforce personnel, was meant to ease the housing challenges of the soldiers serving under the unit.

He said the inauguration signified his commitment to fulfilling the mandate of the service in catering for the welfare of its personnel.

” This newly-constructed accommodation is thus aimed at creating an enabling environment to motivate personnel to perform optimally as well as reassuring them that the Service is sensitive to their needs,” he said.

Abubakar assured the wing of support in curbing all criminal activities in the areas under its operational control and pledged to collaborate with other security agencies to tackle emerging security threats in the area.

” The headquarters of the Nigeria Airforce will continue to support the unit while working with other security agencies when the need arises with the deployment of helicopter gunships to ensure the safety of our people,” he said.

He said the wing , which was established in 2018 alongside other wings in Lafia and Gembu in Nasarawa and Taraba states in response to national security imperatives, had helped to restore peace and normalcy in hitherto crisis areas in the country.

The CAS also charged the personnel to ensure maintenance of personal hygiene by observing social distancing and regular hand washing and other safety protocols against the COVID-19 pandemic as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a welcome address, the AOC, Special Operations Command, AVM Charles Ohwo, represented by the Commander, 21Quick Response Wing, Goup Capt. Philip Bindel, said the establishment of the wing had succeeded in bringing down communal conflicts and other forms of banditry in the area.

Ohwo said through aggressive patrols, the wing had prevented needless crises and arrested suspects sometimes resulting to recovery of arms.

He said the new accommodation would help to ease deficits in housing and propel the beneficiaries for improved service delivery.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Agatu Local Government, Mr Suleiman Adoyi commended the personnel of the wing for working tirelessly to ensure safety of lives and property in the area.

Adoyi pledged to support the soldiers in enhancing their welfare.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of house keys to the beneficiaries.

