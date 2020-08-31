Buhari inaugurates APC Tripartite Consultative Committee, says internal democracy will strengthen party

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Aug. 31, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said enhanced consultation within the governing political party, All Progressives Congress (APC), would strengthen its internal democracy, and improve chances of winning elections.

The president stated this when he inaugurated a Tripartite Consultative Committee of the Executive, Legislature and Leadership of the APC at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, amicable resolution of conflicts in the party through regular consultations will create more understanding.

He said: “Let me welcome all of you to this first Consultative Committee of the APC, our members of the National Assembly and the Executive.

“Our party commands a clear majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Vice-President, the distinguished Senate President, the Right Honourable Speaker and I all belong to APC and the working relationships between the Executive and the Legislative have been excellent so far. Our joint responsibility is to keep things that way and see where we can improve our communication and coordination.

“But we must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles costing us seats in legislative and gubernatorial elections. These never should have happened.

“We are here to make sure such occurrences do not happen again. We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and the Governments.’’

The President urged members of the committee to further align objectives of the party and be alive to electoral promises, reminding party members of the need to always move the country forward.

“I am a firm believer in the doctrine of the Separation of Powers, which is fundamental to our constitutional democracy.

“But our practice should be harmonious checks and balances devoid of bitterness and petty rivalry,’’ he added.

Buhari said he had great faith in the Consultative Committee to help improve governance and achievements of the party, assuring them of his support.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, explained the tripartite consultative committee was meant to create synergy, good and harmonious relationship among the executive, legislature and the governing party (APC).

He said: “I believe today is another milestone that we will evolve the act of governance in a collaborative manner.

“We always appear before the National Assembly to be over-sighted and also to present the Appropriation Bill that will eventually become an Act.

“We can’t achieve much if there is no synergy, good and harmonious relationship.

“So, it was on this note that this tripartite consultative forum has been set up to ensure that at any given time, we will relate with each other in the context of our assignment, respecting the principle of the separation of powers.

“And also being reminded by the party that the power that we exercise whether in the legislature or the executive was first given to us by the party because of the platform it created.

“To ensure we work for the good of the people of Nigeria going forward, in the next couple of months we will see a lot of harmonized activities from this particular forum.’’

Naija247news reports that the consultative committee will be chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, with Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawal; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase as members.

Other members of the committee are: Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, who is also the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee; Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi and House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Others include: Attorney General/Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary, APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. Akpan Udoedehe.

