Ashrami Synergy moves to ease diesel supply to customers

By Solomon Asowata

Lagos, Aug. 31, 2020 Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group Downstream Company, has inaugurated the “value for money” campaign to give all classes of customers and consumers convenient access to safe, reliable, and top-quality diesel.

A statement signed by Mr Foluso Sobanjo, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Asharami Synergy, on Monday in Lagos, said the campaign would reinforce the gold standard in diesel supply to protect the well-being of customers and their assets.

Sobanjo said it would also protect the environment, while ensuring great value for money.

According to him, the campaign is to raise the bar of quality, and will enable the sector stamp out the activities of agents involved in the proliferation of substandard petroleum products.

“As a leading company in the sector, Asharami Synergy is delighted to lead the charge for global standards in the market for diesel supply.

“We are empowering our customers to do and achieve more with our diesel because we uphold the philosophy of getting value for money,” he stated.

Sobanjo noted that the campaign would cover various themes, including safety, convenience, quality, reliability, performance and environmental sustainability.

He said : “We are using our ‘value for money’ campaign to create awareness and give the buying public the diesel option that ensures peace of mind.

“We are leveraging our pedigree as a Sahara Group company and our several International Standard Organisation certifications to reposition the sector for a greater level of transparency, corporate citizenship and competitiveness.

“Asharami Synergy will continue to supply diesel to the doorstep of our customers through its door-2-door delivery initiative which promotes convenience, safety, and competitive pricing in the delivery of diesel in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

” Our Door-2-Door initiative has been commended by customers and industry analysts as a foremost hitch-free diesel supply solution to consumers.

“Not only do our customers trust our diesel because of its quality, nothing beats the pleasure they get from receiving exceptional service from the comfort of their homes or business locations.”

