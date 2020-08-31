3SC, Crown FC lament death of NFF staff Abe

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Aug. 30, 2020 The management of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and Crown Football Club on Sunday expressed their pains at the death of Tolu Abe, a staff of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In separate statements released in Ibadan, both clubs while commiserating with the NFF noted that Abe’s death had created a vacuum difficult to fill in the operations of the federation.

Naija247news reports that Abe, a computer analyst and Head of NFF’s ICT Unit, died on Saturday at the National Hospital in Abuja.

In its statement signed by its Media Officer, Tosin Omojola, the Ibadan-based 3SC commiserated with NFF and the family of the deceased.

It expressed deep shock at the death of the NFF staff, saying the demise has created a vacuum in the football governing body.

“We are deeply touched by the sudden death of Tolu Abe, a vibrant, hardworking and active gentleman who was always passionate about his job.

“We commiserate with the NFF over the death of the industrious and easy-going Tolu, who will be greatly missed by all.

“May God rest his soul and console the family he left behind,” the club said.

Also, the Ogbomoso-based Crown FC in statement signed by its Media Officer, Tunji Alabi, commiserated with NFF and the deceased family.

It stated that the club’s Acting General Manager, Oyeleye Oyekunle, described the sudden demise of the NFF staff as shocking and painful.

“I did not believe the news until I made certain contacts. Very painful, but who are we to blame God? He giveth and taketh. In all, we thank God.

“I have known Tolu Abe over a decade to be a dedicated, a core professional, and a principled and God-fearing person. His death is a great loss to the football fraternity.

“On behalf of Crown FC, I commiserate with the NFF and condole with the family of the deceased. The Lord will uphold the family he left behind,” he said.

