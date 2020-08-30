Spurs sign right-back Doherty from Wolves

London, Aug. 30, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) Tottenham Hotspur have signed right-back Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a four-year contract, the north London club said on Sunday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Spurs paid 15 million pounds (20 million dollars) to secure the 28-year-old Ireland international.

“I’m extremely happy… I’m very proud to be joining such a big club,” Doherty told Spurs’ website.

“With the size of the club… and the manager, once I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer for me to get myself down to London.

“My time at Wolves was fantastic… But coming here, it just feels like it’s going to take my game and my career to the next level.”

Doherty joined Wolves in 2010, played 50 times in all competitions last season and scored seven goals as they finished seventh in the league and reached the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

Doherty is expected to compete with Serge Aurier for a place in the starting line-up, although the Ivorien defender has been linked with a move to Serie A side AC Milan.

“I hate to play against him (Doherty). So, I’m so happy I won’t play against him again! I’m so happy that we have him,” Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said.

Spurs have also signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart in the transfer window as Mourinho looks to strengthen the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

The 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL) season kicks off on Sept. 12 and Spurs host Everton in their first match a day later.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...