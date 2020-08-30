JED begins mass metering

By Zainab Oyekan

Jos, Aug. 30, 2020 The Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) has commenced mass metering of its customers, the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Elijah, has said.

Elijah disclosed in an interview with Newsmen on Sunday in Jos that the company had the capacity to meter every resident of the city.

“People who want to be metered should go to any of the JED offices to apply for one.

“Once applicants make the necessary payment, installation will be made within 10 days of payment.

“We are here to serve you and if there are issues of any form concerning metering, we encourage our customers to report to us,” he said.

He, however, warned people to desist from illegal connection and vandalising the company’s property.

The official said some offenders had already been prosecuted, and warned that any one caught would be punished accordingly.

