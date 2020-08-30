Gunmen kill councilor in Bayelsa state

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa, Aug. 30, 2020 Karma Agagowei, Councilor representing Ward 6 Sagbama Council Area of Bayelsa State, has died from gunshots he sustained while returning from a party congress in Yenagoa.

Naija247news reports that Agagowei was attacked by gunmen along Opolo while returning from a People’s Democractic Party (PDP) ward congress on Saturday night.

Agagowei was taken to two different hospitals, Gloryland Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenogoa, but was allegedly denied treatment for lack of a police report.

He died shortly afterwards.

Naija247news reports that another person, who was with Agagowei at the time of the incident, was attacked with machetes by the hoodlums but fled with the injury.

When contacted, Spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, said the command had not been briefed on the incident.

