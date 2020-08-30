Gov. Lalong condoles with Wase over sister’s death

By Martha Agas

Jos, Aug.30, 2020 Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has condoled with the Deputy Speaker of the House Representatives, Mr Idris Wase, over the death of his elder sister, Hajiya Aishatu Idris.

Lalong’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Jos.

He described the deceased as “a good woman and a very dependable sister” to members of her immediate family and her community through her charity and mentoring programmes.

He said her death was a big loss to her family, especially Wase, whose counsel he benefited from during critical moments of his career.

He urged the Deputy Speaker and members of his family to accept her demise as the will of God, while calling on those who benefited from her love, mentorship and benevolence to emulate her by extending same to others.

He said such gesture would serve as a way of honouring her memory and preserving her legacies.

The governor also prayed God to grant her soul eternal rest and the family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

