Edo Election: Estako East traditional ruler calls for peaceful campaigns

By Joy Odigie

Uneme (Edo), Aug. 29, 2020 The Clan Head of South East Uneme, Etsako East Local Government of Edo, His Royal Highness, Benjamin Ikan, has called for peaceful campaigns ahead of the Edo Governorship election.

Ikan made the call while receiving Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC Governorship Candidate in his palace on Saturday.

The monarch, who is also the Oliola of Uneme-Uzanu, said that elections should not be seen as “a win or die affair”.

According to him, electioneering campaign is not a war of conquest, but to establish social contrast of good governance with people for the development of the society.

“Political campaigns and elections should be devoid of arson and violence,” he said.

The traditional ruler, however, prayed for Ize-Iyamu, wishing him a peaceful campaign period devoid of violence.

He appealed to Ize-Iyamu to create a political ward, deploy more teachers to the clan, and as well employ palace supporting staff if he becomes Edo Governor.

Responding, Ize-Iyamu promised to work for the good of all Edo people, if elected.

He had earlier visited the Palace of the Ogie Eppa of Weppa Clan, where he sought for blessings and prayers from His Royal Highness, Moses Akpamuka Etsu.

