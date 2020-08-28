Uganda’s coffee exports surge 17% in July on output from new trees

KAMPALA – Uganda’s coffee exports rose 17.2% in July from the same month last year, boosted by output from maturing new coffee trees and easing coronavirus restrictions, the sector regulator said on Thursday.

Africa’s largest coffee exporter shipped 543,251 60-Kilogram bags of coffee in July, up from 463,709 bags exported in the same month last year.

It is the highest amount of coffee exported in a month since 1991, according to Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

The regulator said there was “increased production on account of fruition of the newly planted coffee, and favourable weather.”

Traders also released higher stocks after authorities started easing some of anti-coronavirus restrictions, the regulator added.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema. Editing by Jane Merriman

Reuters

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...