Sibanye-Stillwater back in profit in first half on higher metals prices

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Sibanye-Stillwater on Thursday reported a half-year profit boosted by higher precious metals prices and a weaker rand currency.
The precious metals producer, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June was 350 cents ($0.21)per share compared with a loss per share of 54 cents a year earlier when output was hit by strikes.
HEPS is he main profit measure used in South Africa.
The company reinstated a dividend and declared an interim dividend of 50 cents per ordinary share.
($1 = 16.9571 rand)
Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg. Editing by Jane Merriman
