SA’s Discovery warns profit could be wiped out due to coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG – South African insurer Discovery Ltd said on Friday its profit for the year ended June 30 could be completely erased due to provisions to take account of coronavirus and volatility in long-term interest rates.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main measure of profit for South African companies, will fall by 90% to 100%, to between 78.9 cents ($0.0468) and zero, it said in a statement.

It had reported a HEPS of 789 cents in the last fiscal year.

It will report full-year results on Sept. 16.

($1 = 16.8561 rand)

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee

Source: Reuters

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...