S.Africa’s coronavirus loan scheme likely to pay out only $1.5 bln by 2021 – banking association

JOHANNESBURG – The Banking Association of South Africa (BASA) said on Friday disbursements of the government’s coronavirus loan scheme, worth up to 200 billion rand ($11.9 billion), are likely to reach just 24.4 billion rand by January amid low demand.

In a presentation to reporters, BASA’s slide said that it expects demand for the scheme to taper off, with the “probable case” being that disbursements will reach 24.4 billion rand by the start of next year.

($1 = 16.8561 rand)

Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Toby Chopra.

Source: Reuters

