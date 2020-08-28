Plateau Govt. to resume monthly sanitation Aug. 29

By Martha Agas

Jos, Aug. 27, 2020 Plateau Government has announced the resumption of its monthly sanitation exercise with effect from Aug. 29, according to Dan Manjang, Commissioner for Information and Communication.

Manjang, in a release on Thursday in Jos, said Gov. Simon Lalong gave the directive to ensure the health and well-being of Plateau residents.

“The state government took this action in the best interest of the health and safety of citizens and in realisation of the unacceptable sanitary conditions of some areas in the state.

“The poor sanitation poses serious danger to people.

“By this notice, citizens are hereby enjoined to come out and clean their surroundings.

“In addition to their interior, emphasis should be placed on the cutting of grasses and clearing of drainages around their homes and business premises,’’ he said.

The commissioner noted that during the exercise, movement would be restricted between the hours of 7.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m.

According to him, all entry and exit points into and out of the state would be closed except for those on essential services.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to keep their wards in check and to come out en-masse to clean their surroundings.

“Security agents and mobile courts have been duly mobilised to apprehend and try offenders who failed to comply.

“This will be the routine every last Saturday of the month until further notice,’’ the commissioner said.

