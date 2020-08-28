Plateau APC boss confident of party’s victory in senate race

By Peter Amine

Jos, Aug. 27, 2020 Mr Letep Dabang, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Plateau, says he is confident of the party’s success in the Plateau South Senatorial by-election scheduled to hold on October 31.

Newsmen reports that the seat became vacant following the death of Sen. Ignatius Longjan, an APC Senator, who died in February.

“Plateau South is the home of the APC. If you have been following the political trend, you will know that we are comfortably at home there.

“I do not see how anybody or any political party will dream of displacing us in that area.

“That is the zone that produced the governor, minister, Deputy Speaker of the House of the Representatives and many others. I don’t see us loosing that election for any reason,” he said.

The chairman declared that the party was united and ready for the election.

“There are no factions; there are no crises. The party is strong and moving as a team,” he said.

Dabang said that the party had been working behind the scene to unite the aspirants so as to form a cohesive force that would ensure victory.

