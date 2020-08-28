Oyo Assembly confirms appointment of OYSIEC members

By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju

Ibadan, Aug. 27, 2020 The Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of members of Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

Naija247news reports that the members were screened and confirmed on Thursday during plenary.

NAN also reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde had on Aug. 25 forwarded the list of the OYSIEC members to the Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The Commission has Mr Isiaka Olagunju as Chairman, while Mr Adeniyi Afeez Babatunde, Alhaja Ganiyat Saka, Mr Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Chief Kunle Agboola, Mr Remi Ayoade, Mr Sunday Falana and Mr Adeojo Elias as members.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, described the newly appointed members of the Commission as people of proven integrity whose honesty and forthrightness were not in doubt.

“I therefore urge you to bring your professional experience to bear in your new assignment as the government has reposed its confidence in you.

“We expect you to conduct free and fair local government elections for the state,” he said.

While answering questions posed to him by the lawmakers, the Chairman of OYSIEC, Olagunju, described his new appointment as a call to duty, adding that members of the committee would not let the state down.

He assured that OYSIEC members would not be found wanting in the discharge of their duties, especially when conducting local government elections.

