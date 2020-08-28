NYSC DG recommends skills acquisition, entrepreneurship training in primary,secondary schools

By Hajara Keman

Akko (Gombe) Aug. 27, 2020 The Director General (DG), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has advocated the introduction of skill acquisitions and entrepreneurship training in primary and secondary schools.

Ibrahim made the suggestion Thursday in Akko town of Gombe state while inspecting progress of work at the North East Skill Acquisition Entrepreneur Development Centre (SAED), destroyed by windstorm.

Ibrahim said the importance of skills acquisition could not be over-emphasised, stressing the need for every child to learn from primary and secondary school.

He said NYSC had taken the issue of skills acquisition with utmost seriousness, hence the camp and post-camp training, which had impacted on the lives of many ex – corps members.

He said the training corps members received while serving had made many of them to become employers of labour.

“SAED has exposed so many ex-corps members, while significant number of them have become employers of labour; they no longer wait for white collar jobs,” he said.

The DG said they had monitoring team going round to monitor ex-corps members who accessed loans from the CBN, Bank of Industries and NYSC Trust Funds, to ensure they utilised the fund for the purpose they were meant.

On the issue of re-opening of orientation camps, Ibrahim said NYSC was proactive and had inspected camps in the country to asses the level of preparedness for reopening.

He said as soon as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 issued directives to resume camp, activities would commence.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...