Nigerian Independent Oil Firm Waltersmith to Start 5,000 bpd Refinery in Next Month

By
Naija247news.com
-
0
8
  • Plans to raise oil output to 30,000 barrels a day in two years
  • Company also seeks to build an industrial energy park project

Waltersmith Petroman Oil Ltd., a Nigerian independent producer, will open a 5,000-barrel a day capacity modular refinery next month in Africa’s top crude producer that imports all of its refined-product needs.

The company, Nigeria’s first producer from marginal fields, plans to increase output to 30,000 barrels a day in two years, Chief Executive Officer Chikezie Nwosu said Wednesday at a webinar.

Nigeria is desperately trying to revive its refining industry that has languished for years. It has commissioned the revamping of four state-owned refineries with a total capacity of 445,000 barrels a day while Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, is also building a plant with a capacity of 650,000 barrels a day that will help cut Nigeria’s $7 billion annual fuel-import bill.

“We expect that by September we should be ready to test-run the refinery, now at 98% completion,” he said. “We’re going to grow its capacity by an additional 25,000 barrels a day to make it 30,000 barrels.”

An earlier plan to commission the refinery, built by Houston-based VFuels, in May was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, Nwosu said.

The crude processing plant is part of a bigger industrial energy park that will serve as a manufacturing base for oil and gas components. The project includes a 30-megawatt power station, which Waltersmith will expand to about 300 megawatts.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.