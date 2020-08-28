Kwara State Govt. accepts resignation of Commissioner for Special Duties

By Usman Aliyu

Ilorin, Aug 28, 2020 The Kwara Government on Friday said it had accepted the resignation of Hajiya Aisha Ahman-Pategi, who was Commissioner for Special Duties.

The government disclosed this in a statement by the Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, a copy of which was available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

“The government has received the resignation of Hon. Aisha Ahman-Pategi who was Commissioner for Special Duties.

“The government accepts same, and wishes her the best in her future endeavours,” Afolabi-Oshatimehin said.

Journalists reports that Ahman-Pategi announced her resignation from the Kwara Executive Council early Friday through a statement she personally signed.

She noted in the statement that life was in phases and having enjoyed the political terrain with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, it was now time for her to leave and focus on new ideals.

“Going forward, my interest in Community Service and Grassroots’ Development will continue.

“Once again, I would like to thank Almighty Allah, the People of Patigi, Kwara people, our dear party, APC and most of all, His Excellency, for bringing me into politics,’’ the former commissioner stated.

Ahman-Pategi’s resignation came barely a week after that of Prof. Wale Sulaiman, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health.

