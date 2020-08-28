Kwara First Lady empowers over 40 women in makeover artistry

By Toba Ajayi

Ilorin, Aug. 28, 2020 Dr Olufolake AbdulRazaq, the wife of the Kwara Governor and Founder Ajike People’s Support Centre, has trained and empowered no fewer than 40 women with starter kits of make up and make over.

Mrs AbdulRazaq was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Deborah Aremu, at a ceremony where starter kits were distributed to the beneficiaries in Ilorin on Friday.

She said women were the backbone of the family and society and thus needed to be empowered to alleviate poverty .

She also said that the objectives of the empowerment were to empower women through skills acquisition so that they could have financial literacy.

She added that it was also to reintegrate women and girls of school age so as to make them more economically independent.

Mrs Johanna Kolo, Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in her address, said the present adminstration should be appreciated for its programmes and policies which were aimed at improving the living standards of women in the state.

She appealed to beneficiaries to make the best use of the knowledge and skills acquired from the training.

One of the beneficiaries, nine-year-old Ali Adedoyin, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), thanked the governor’s wife and her Ajike People’s Support Centre for the kind gesture.

Adedoyin said that through the skill she had acqired, she would do make up for people and generate income to assist her family.

Another beneficiary, Maryam Idris from Kaiama Local Government, said that she had wanted to learn the art of makeup but was unable to, because of financial constraints.

Idris while appreciating the first lady said that she was ready to take makeup business to another level, adding that she would do it for her neighbours and friends for money in order to assist her mother to pay her school fees.

“The first lady has put smiles on our faces and we are very grateful,’’ Idris said.

Naija247news reports that the beneficiaries had undergone one-week training before the starter kits were given to them.

NAN also reports that the Chief Protocol Officer to the first lady, Mr Raphael Hassan, the Special Adviser to the first lady on Ajike People’s Support Centre, Alhaji Opeloyeru Abdulganiyu, were among those present at the event.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...