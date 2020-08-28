Kenya Airways sees drop in revenues of between 60 and 70 bln shillings for 2020

NAIROBI – Kenya Airways expects to see a drop in revenues of between 60 billion Kenyan shillings ($555.30 million) and 70 billion shillings for full year 2020, its chief executive said on Friday, after posting a wider first half pretax loss.

“In terms of projected revenue for up to the end o the year, we see that we will have a decline of about between 60 and 70 billion shillings, probably more, depending on how the uptake in demand is,” Allan Kilavuka told an online investor briefing.($1 = 108.0500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ayenat Mersie

Source: Reuters

