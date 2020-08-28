Katsina: INEC fixes Oct. 31 for bye-election into Bakori constituency Election

By Zubairu Idris

Katsina, Aug. 27, 2020 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina State has fixed October 31 for the by-election into Bakori State Constituency, the commission’s Public Affairs Officer, Mr Buhari Abashe, has said.

Abashe stated this in a statement in Katsisna on Thursday, adding that the commission had already published the timetable for the exercise.

According to him, the bye-election was necessitated by the death of Alhaji Abdurrazaq Ismail-Tsiga, who represented the constituency in the state House of Assembly before his death.

He urged political parties participating in the poll to conduct themselves peacefully in order to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“Political parties are urged to strictly comply with the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“They are also urged to obey INEC’s regulations and guidelines on the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates,” he stated.

Abashe further stated that INEC would ensure full compliance with established preventive measures against COVID-19.

“As an umpire, INEC assures of its readiness to ensure a free and fair election.

“The electorate should conduct themselves in accordance with the the law,” he added.

