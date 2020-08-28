Hyundai Sonata, Santa Fe And Tucson Named “Best Cars For Teens”

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata awarded “Best New Car for Teens $30K to $35K”

The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe awarded “Best New SUV for Teens $35K to $40K”

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson awarded “Best Used SUV for Teens, Small SUVs”

August 27, 2020 – The 2020 Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe have both earned coveted spots on the U.S. News & World Report “Best New Cars for Teens” list and the 2017 Hyundai Tucson has been selected to be included on the “Best Used SUV for Teens” list. All three vehicles have a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and are recipients of a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ award by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)*.

“Having three of our vehicles named among ’The Best Cars for Teens‘ signifies our dedication to creating a reassuring driving experience for teens and parents by having the latest safety technologies in our vehicles,” said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “We pride ourselves on offering the best combination of reliability, crash protection and accident avoidance features.”

Vehicles awarded “Best New Cars for Teens” are ranked based on having the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features and top critics’ recommendations in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings in its price category.

Winners named “Best Used Cars for Teens” must be from the 2015-2017 model years and have the best combination of dependability and safety ratings, ownership costs, positive reviews from critics when the vehicles were new and available technology that can help prevent crashes or lessen their severity

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata maximizes occupant safety with available active and passive safety technologies, such as Hyundai’s latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These series of sensors and systems, often restricted to luxury cars, combine to potentially warn the driver and may take action in the event of a safety incident. The model’s third-generation vehicle platform delivers an improvement in collision safety for drivers.

The 2020 Santa Fe comes with newly added safety features and repackaged equipment for enhanced customer value. The newly developed Blind-View Monitor is standard on Limited models and complements the available Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, which provides easy-to-see body-side views on either side of the vehicle whenever the turn signal is activated. The 2020 model also offers a new Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) that can help drivers to be alerted if a person or pet is present in the rear seat when the driver leaves the vehicle. The 2017 Tucson is an SUV in Hyundai’s lineup that from the get-go was engineered to provide its passengers with safety and security. This SUV has available AEB Advanced safety technologies such as AEB with pedestrian detection, Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Backup Warning Sensors and a standard rearview camera are offered.

