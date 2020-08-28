Heineken Brouwerijen B.V acquires 53,272 units at N36per unit shares in Nigerian Breweries

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a leading brewing company in Nigeria on Thursday confirmed share dealing by insiders involving its Foreign core investor , Heineken Brouwerijen B.V that purchased 53,272 units at N36per unit which amounted to N1,917,792.

In a notification signed by Uaboi G. Agbebaku, Company Secretary released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Heineken Brouwerijen B.V transaction took place between 24th – 25th August, 2020.

Nigerian Breweries had on August 24, 2020 confirmed share dealing by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V that purchased 6,894,409 units N35.67 per unit which amounted to N245,923,569.03. The transaction took place on 19th – 21st August, 2020.

It also reported similar purchase of 75,500 shares between 14th & 18th August, 2020.

Nigerian Breweries Plc, is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria. It serves the Nigerian market and exports to other parts of West Africa.

The stock price of NB gained 1% on Thursday to N37 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with 37 transactions involving 370,862 shares valued at N13,669,888.90.

