Heineken Brouwerijen B.V acquires 53,272 units at N36per unit shares in Nigerian Breweries

By
Naija247news.com
-
0
17

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a leading brewing company in Nigeria on Thursday confirmed share dealing by insiders involving its Foreign core investor , Heineken Brouwerijen B.V that purchased 53,272 units at N36per unit  which amounted to N1,917,792.

In a notification signed by Uaboi G. Agbebaku, Company Secretary released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Heineken Brouwerijen B.V transaction took place between 24th – 25th August, 2020.

Nigerian Breweries had on August 24, 2020 confirmed share dealing by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V that purchased 6,894,409 units N35.67 per unit  which amounted to N245,923,569.03. The transaction took place on 19th – 21st August, 2020.

It also reported similar  purchase of 75,500 shares between 14th & 18th August, 2020.

Nigerian Breweries Plc, is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria. It serves the Nigerian market and exports to other parts of West Africa.

The stock price of NB gained 1% on Thursday to N37 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with 37 transactions involving 370,862 shares valued at N13,669,888.90.

 

Nigerian Breweries had on August 24, 2020, also confirmed share dealing by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V that purchased 6,894,409 units N35.67 per unit which amounted to N245,923,569.03. The transaction took place on 19th – 21st August 2020.

In a similar transaction, the foreign investor purchased 75,500 shares between 14th & 18th August 2020.

Heineken Brouwerijen B.V acquires more shares in Nigerian Breweries

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.