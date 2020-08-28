Forum wants APC Caretaker Committee to resolve Zamfara state crisis

By Deji Abdulwahab

Abuja, Aug. 27, 2020 The APC Peace and Unity Forum has called on the party Caretaker Committee led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, to intervene and resolve the crisis rocking the party in Zamfara.

Its Chairman, Mr Salisu Isah, made the call in a letter titled: “Clarion Call To Rescue APC from Total Collapse in Zamfara State”.

It was addressed to the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in Abuja on Thursday.

Naija247news reports that there are two factions of the party in the state led by former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari and Sen. Kabiru Marafa, respectively.

Isah urged Gov. Buni led-APC Caretaker Committee to set up caretaker committee or organise election that would produce new executives in the state.

“The APC Caretaker Committee led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni, should not allow the crisis to lead to a situation similar to that of Sen. Magnus Abe and Rotimi Amaechi in Rivers State.

Also, like the case of Imo where Uche Nwosu went to court against the party and Emeka Ihedioha was declared victorious.

“In view of the foregoing, we crave the indulgence of the interim National Working Committee (NWC) to investigate this matter to its logical conclusion before its final determination.

“We want the party’s secretariat to call on the waring factions for amicable solution,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...