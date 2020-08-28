FCC lauds ongoing police recruitment in Oyo State

By Ibukun Emiola

Ibadan, Aug. 28, 2020 The Federal Character Commission, (FCC) has commended the conduct of the police recruitment exercise in Oyo State, describing it as “fair and equitable.”

Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, the Federal Commissioner representing Oyo State in the FCC, made the assertion in Ibadan on Friday during his monitoring of the exercise.

He commended the performance of the police officers in charge of the recruitment, saying they had adhered to requirements of the exercise as well as COVID-19 protocols.

Olowofela, who was in company of other officials of the commission in the state, said the conduct of the exercise would achieve its primary purpose.

“I am impressed by the organisation that has been done so far by the Commissioner of Police in the state.

“He has done a good job as well as the team sent from Abuja; and we also saw that those that are being recruited are also from here.

“Those who are not qualified or who do not meet the requirements were sent away, but as much as practicable they allowed fairness and equity and that is what federal character stands for. So, we are satisfied,” he said.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonwu said the recruitment process was transparent and guided by integrity.

According to him, 10,000 Nigerians from all over the country are going to be recruited on the basis of the Federal Character principles otherwise called “the quota system”.

“In other words, 774 local governments are captured. As you can see all the indigenes of Oyo State are the people you are seeing here today.

“They are persons from the 33 Local Government Areas of Oyo state and because of the large crowd of those who are interested in becoming Police officers in Oyo state we had to segment them in alphabetical order starting from the 24th August till Sunday, 6th September.

“We are capturing them from the local government and from the crowd here are those who have been captured online.

“It has been very orderly since it started and it’s been going well. This is done with support of the Police service commission, Ministry of Police Affairs, people from Federal Character Commission, Abuja, as well as Oyo state government representatives.

“To be sure that there is integrity and credibility in the recruitment process, they all ensured that persons from another local government in another state are not captured here in Oyo state.

This will ensure fairness in the distribution of people that would be enlisted,” the CP noted.

Also, Mr Muyiwa Babanumi, Oyo State Coordinator, Federal Character Commission, said the recruitment process was for people to be enlisted as constables in the police.

According to him, this is the first stage in the recruitment process and those who scale through will proceed to the next stage.

NAN reports that the first stage of the recruitment process consists of physical and credentials screening.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...