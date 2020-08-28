Enugu govt. opens transfer window for rural health workers

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu, Aug. 28, 2020 Enugu State Government has opened transfer window for nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists from the rural health facilities to state-owned General Hospitals.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Service, Mr Ken Chukwuegbo, and made available to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

Naija247news reports that the transfer was for those presently deployed to rural health facilities under the State Hospitals’ Management Board.

Chukwuegbo noted that the affected health workers could now apply for transfer to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Enugu State Polytechnic General Hospital and Nsukka General Hospital.

He said that the decision was in keeping with the public service tradition on job mobility.

Chukwuegbo further urged nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists in private establishments, who wished to be employed in Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital, to

apply.

