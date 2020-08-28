Emir of Kano arrives llorin on familiarisation visit

By AbdulFatai Beki

Ilorin, Aug. 27, 2020 Residents of llorin on Thursday trooped out in large number to welcome the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero to the Kwara capital.

Naija247news reports that all major markets in the llorin metropolis were under lock and key, while commercial transport operators in the metropolis suspended business in solidarity with the Emir’s visit.

The Emir of Kano, who arrived through the llorin international airport at about 2.45p.m in company of some traditional titles from Kano, was met on arrival by the Emir of llorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari

Ado-Bayero’s visit to llorin was part of his familiarisation tours to traditional institutions across the country, after his ascension to the throne.

The Emir of Kano was received by the eminent personalities, including Baloguns led by the Balogun Agba of Ilorin, and Balogun Gambari, Alhaji Aliu Adebayo.

Others include traditional title holders present are Alanguas, Magajis, as well as market men and women.

The palace of the Emir of llorin later hosted some residents of the state, including some eminent indigenes of the llorin emirate.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari and his guest later went into a close door meeting, which lasted over three hours.

