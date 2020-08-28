Edo state @ 29: Obaseki hails dexterity, resilience of citizens

By Kevin Okunzuwa

Benin, Aug.27, 2020 Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Thursday hailed the resilience and dexterity of Edo citizens in pursuing development as the state commemorates the 29th anniversary of its creation from the old Bendel State.

The governor in a statement on Thursday in Benin said the state which created on Aug. 27, 1991, had made appreciable progress in its march to greatness.

He said the progress drew from the contributions of its illustrious sons and daughters who had built on the strides made by the state’s founding fathers.

Obaseki said: “I celebrate the 29th year anniversary of our dear state, Edo State, which has lived up to its billing as the heartbeat of the nation.

“In the almost three decades of our existence as a state, we have grown in leaps and bounds, providing the space for our people to thrive and find their purpose and essence despite prevailing difficulties, differences and individual persuasions.”

He noted that since the inception of his administration, there had been concerted efforts to re-calibrate the state’s economy and place it on the path of progress.

“We are very much interested in ensuring that development in Edo is structured and well-planned.

“We are working on a 30-year development plan that would set the template for how our state would run for the good of the greatest number of people.

“It is heartwarming that Edo has maintained a very vibrant relationship with its sister state, Delta State, which was created from the old Bendel State.

“The two states, now on the same political platform, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will deepen the existing relationship for the good of the people of both states,” he added.

