Edo riverine community pledges support for Gov. Obaseki’s re-election

By Deborah Coker

Siluko (Edo), Aug. 27, 2020 Eligible voters living around the riverine communities of Siluko border town of Edo and Ondo say they will for the for re-election of Gov. Godwin Obaseki on September 19.

Obaseki is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo governorship election.

One of the community leaders in the area, Chief Joe Aigbekumor, stated this during the PDP ward to ward campaign by the party at Siluko Ward 4, in Ovia South West Local Government Area.

Aigbekumor, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who led other defectors to declare for PDP at the rally, assured the governor of maximum support.

He cited the disposition of the PDP candidate to good governance and peace, as the major reasons for their support.

On his part, Obaseki, promised to take over the construction of Siluko road which had been abandoned by the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC), as well as engage more teachers to teach in public schools and restore electricity to the localiity.

He tasked eligible voters in the area to vote for him, to enable him to attract more development to them.

“We are not the kind of government that promise and fail.

“What affects the people affect me. I come to tell you that I have good plans for you,” Obaseki said.

