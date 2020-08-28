Edo Election: Ize-Iyamu assures of Job creation via investments in Agriculture

By Joy Odigie

Agbede (Edo), Aug. 27, 2020 Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo Governorship election has assured of jobs creation via investments in agricultural development in the state if elected governor.

Speaking during his ward-to-ward campaign on Wednesday in Agbede, Iyakpi and Auchi, in the Etsako-West local government area, Ize-Iyamu said Edo was made up of agrarian communities that could grow the economy of the state.

He pledged that he would revive the rice production capacity in Agbede via empowerment and provision of loans to farmers.

“If elected, agriculture will be given much attention because of its potential to create jobs and improve the Gross Domestic Product of the state.

“Agbede has the potential to supply rice to every area in the state if farmers are supported to grow the crop.”

At Iyakpi, South-Ibie, Ize-Iyamu said he would prioritize youth and women empowerment, as well as renovation of schools in the community.

Similarly, the APC running mate in the state election, Alhaji Gani Audu, who is an indigene of Agbede, assured the people of good governance, if elected.

Audu also encouraged his people to come out en masse, to vote for the APC come Sept. 19.

The party also received scores of defectors from opposition parties at the rally at Agbede.

