Edo election: Benin monarch proposes single term for president, governors

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, Aug. 27, 2020 The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Thursday proposed a single term of six years for president and governors to reduce tension and violence associated with the reelection of candidates in Nigeria.

The Oba made the proposal when the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, visited him in Benin on Thursday.

He said “I am not an expert on political analysis, but I want to suggest that if possible after this election, you come up with a single term of six years and mechanism to review leaders performance periodically

“If that is in place a candidate also knows that within the six years he can also be removed for not performing.

“I think that will go a long way to reduce tension associated with reelection.”

The monarch also appealed to the youth of Edo not to sacrifice their lives for greedy politicians.

“Once they get into office, they forget the sacrifice you made for them. They often keep their children away from the streets during electioneering.

“We have been worried about the spate of violence and are appealing to the political actors not to turn the state into a battle ground.

“All those who want to turn the land into a battle ground, the law of Karma will visit them one by one.

“I am not happy that my children are fighting. I tried my best to intervene but to no avail.

“But God is in charge of the situation and I know that the election will be peaceful,” he said.

Oba Ewuare II, however, disclosed that plans were underway to invite the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Ize Iyanmu, to the palace for a meeting.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to empower the security agencies, particularly the Department of State Security (DSS), for intelligence gathering.

“If they are well empowered, they will be able to forestall the attack carried out at the gate of the palace when the governor and his campaign team visited.

Yakubu said he was in the palace to seek royal blessing ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Sept. 19, in the state.

He said the visit was also to express appreciation for the magnanimity the palace showed the commission in 2016 when it shifted his coronation activities due to the election.

“We are concerned about the activities of some politicians and know that the voice of the palace is a strong voice.

“We urge the palace to help speak with the people on the need to shun violence.

“INEC is not a political party, the choice of whom becomes the next governor of Edo lies with the people,” he said.

The INEC boss assured that the commission was ready for the election and would ensure a free, fair and credible election.

Also, state commissioner of police, Johnson Kokumo, also assured of adequate security during the election.

