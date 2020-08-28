COVID-19:Here’s what Nigeria need to do to short live economic recession- Expert

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, Aug. 27, 2020 Mr Ayokunle Ayoko, Company Secretary at Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, has said that proactive government policies could curb economic recession arising from COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Ayoko made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the effectiveness of the government’s response would largely determine the speed, quality and sustainability of Nigeria’s economic recovery.

The expert, therefore, urged the Federal Government to implement a Post COVID-19 reconstruction and development programme for the country.

He also called for partnership between government and stakeholders in the private sector to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

The company secretary stressed the need to adopt measures that would boost the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) due to its strategic role during the economic recovery following the pandemic.

According to him, there is a consensus among corporate strategists that investors are more amenable to investing in countries where the pandemic has had a limited impact.

“Depression is least likely in the Nigerian situation, as experts predict that most countries will come out of the current crisis by 2021 and at most by 2022.

“On the optimistic side of things, if the government stimulates the economy and provide some sort of relief to active players in the economy, then the recession might be short lived.

“However, the truth is that a monolithic economy such as that of Nigeria is not cocooned from the effects of the global pandemic and I can understand her concerns in this regard.

“The collapse in oil prices coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to plunge the Nigerian economy into a severe economic recession, the worst since the 1980s, according to the World bank.

“The World bank is estimating that the Nigerian economy would witness a 3.2 per cent contraction in 2020.

“The macroeconomic impact of the pandemic would still be significant, even if the nation manages to contain the spread of the virus.

“Even the diaspora remittances, which accounted for 18.5 billion dollars in 2019 has the tendency to shrink this year due to loss of jobs by Nigerians in diaspora.

“Nonetheless, the focus must be on how to manage the impact on the economy.

“It will be critical to address bottlenecks that hinder the productivity of the economy and job creation.

“One of these is the ease of doing business; we have not seen the improvement so desired,” he said.

On the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide financial stimulus, Ayoko called for structural policy changes to achieve macro-economic stability and long-term sustainable growth.

“The average size of the stimulus package as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in advanced economies is 12 per cent.

“The United States of America , for instance, is 11 per cent, therefore, a stimulus package of 0.34 per cent of GDP in Nigeria is totally insignificant and unlikely to boost the already fragile economy.

“Businesses will need to be encouraged with incentives and support to ensure they resume full operational capacity in no time,” he said.

On the need to exploit the potential of free trade zones, Ayoko said the pandemic presented opportunities in the area of international trade and production.

This, he stated, was because most manufacturers around the world were looking to diversify the supply chains to meet the present demands.

“The ultimate aim for the free trade zone scheme was to attract foreign direct investment, generate employment, enhance trade and industrialization, promote exports, enhance foreign exchange earnings, among others.

“We can cash in on the prevailing business environment by developing robust actionable plans to reposition the country’s free zone for maximum investor attraction and retention.

“There are two major opportunities I can identify during the COVID-19 pandemic: the first is inward production, involving a change in sectoral focus in favour of agro-allied and healthcare.

“While the second is in the global and regional value and supply chain, involving manufacturing and supply of capital goods to other African countries,” he said

