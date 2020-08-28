COVID-19: Plateau Assembly committee recommends compensation for private schools’ staff

By Peter Amine

Jos, Aug. 27, 2020 The Plateau House Assembly Ad-Hoc Committee On Bailout Funds to Private Schools has recommended that N10,000 be paid to each academic staff and N7,000 to each nonacademic staff of the schools as compensation for the period of the four-month lockdown they went through without salary.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Nanbol Daniel, stated this while presenting the body’s report during plenary on Thursday.

Daniel however, said that private schools that collected school fees from parents and guardians during the period should pay their staff.

“Government should set up endowment fund for intervention in any future disaster,” he suggested.

The ad-hoc committee was set up to develop a robust strategy for a bailout that might be given to teachers in private schools and other private organisations that were mostly affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the chairman, the committee met and looked into the terms of references and came up with some strategies, among which were:

“That Government should consider only private schools (primary, secondary and tertiary where applicable) that are registered with the State Ministry of Education.

“The estimated number of these registered private schools is over 2,000 across the state.

“Special schools with disabled pupils and students that have started registration with Ministry of Education and are yet to complete the process should be considered.

“That apart from the registration with Ministry of Education, the school must have paid taxes and met other school regulations in Plateau.

“Government should work with only existing data bank of schools in the custody of Ministry of Education,” he said.

Daniel stated that the committee would continue to liaise with State Ministry of Education to carry out more findings on private schools in the state.

The session which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr Abok Ayuba, adopted the report.

