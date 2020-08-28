Airtel unveils unlimited data plans

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the introduction of its Unlimited Ultra Plans, a new value offering that is designed to ensure it’s Home Broadband customers do not run out of data while enjoying superior, uncapped speed and continuous broadband connectivity to the internet.

According to Airtel, the new offering, which is available only to Routers and Outdoor Unit (ODU) customers, will offer telecom consumers the freedom to do more and become more productive without worrying about data speed reduction and utilization, ensuring that customers ‘Never Run Out of Data.’

With the ‘New Unlimited Ultra Plans’, customers have four distinct packages to choose from which include ‘Unlimited Ultra Weekly’, ‘Unlimited Ultra Standard’, ‘Unlimited Ultra Diamond’ and ‘Unlimited Ultra Platinum’, each package comes with unlimited Data, Uncapped speed and applicable Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

Customers who purchase Unlimited Ultra weekly, which is priced at N5,000 only will enjoy Unlimited Data for 7 days with a FUP of 30GB plus 1GB data daily after FUP, whilst Customers who purchase the Unlimited Ultra Standard for N20,000 will enjoy Unlimited Data for 30 days with a FUP of 130GB plus 3GB data daily after FUP.

For Unlimited Ultra Diamond, which can be purchased for N30,000 and Unlimited Ultra Platinum for N60,000 only, Customers will enjoy Unlimited Data for 30 Days with a FUP of 210 GB and 550 GB respectively plus 3GB data daily after FUP.

Commenting on the new offer, Godfrey Efeurhobo, Director, Home Broadband, Airtel Nigeria, said the Unlimited Ultra plans will further enrich Home Broadband customers experience. According to him, the Unlimited Ultra plans have been designed to meet the growing demand for quality Home Broadband experience with consideration for those working from home, schooling remotely and enjoying home entertainment.

“Airtel is committed to creating unique and innovative value propositions that will make life simpler, easier, better and more fun for all its customers. With this compelling Unlimited Ultra plans, we are confident that telecoms consumers in the Home Broadband segment will have an enriched experience and further empowered to realize their full potentials,” he said.

