Adesina’s re-election an attestation to his excellence – Lawan

Abuja, Aug. 27, 2020 President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan says Dr Akinwunmi Adesina’s re-election as President of African Development Bank (AfDB) is an attestation to his performance.

Lawan said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi on Thursday in Abuja.

Naija247news reports that Adesina was first elected as the eighth president of AfDB on May 28, 2015.

He said that Adesina’s victory affirms the confidence and trust of the shareholders, management and staff of the Bank in his leadership of the Bank and the direction he is taking it.

“The renewal of your mandate is an attestation to your excellent performance as president, evident in the Bank’s numerous developmental initiatives on the African continent.

” I am elated to convey the joy and pride of the entire National Assembly over the electoral acclamation for integrity, grace, substance and hardwork.

“Your re-election should be an impetus for taking the continental financial institution to a greater height, realising that the reward for hardwork is more work,” Lawan said.

He urged Adesina to consider the storm that preceded his re-election as the fire test for gold and, having come out of it glittering, to remain focused and resolute on his mission.

Recall that whistleblowers had accused Adesina of giving contracts to friends and appointing relatives at the bank; but Adesina was cleared of all corruption charges levelled against him after a review by an independent panel.

The review panel of three experts were made up of Ireland’s ex-President Mary Robinson, Gambian Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and Leonard McCarthy, formerly the World Bank’s integrity vice-president.

They backed the findings of the bank’s ethic’s committee, which cleared Adesina of all charges alleged by the whistle-blowers in January.

