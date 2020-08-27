Standard chartered, Visa launch ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Aug. 27, 2020 Standard Chartered Bank in collaboration with Visa, has launched the ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign, aimed at encouraging the adoption of eCommerce solutions, as Nigeria journeys onto economic recovery.

Mr Dayo Aderugbo, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Aderugbo said that the campaign would promote and educate consumers on smart ideas and e-payments solutions that will drive sustainability, survival and business recovery in the e-payments ecosystem.

According to him, following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign also seeks to provide convenient and secure cashless payment alternatives through the Standard Chartered Visa Debit card, QR payment solutions and the Standard Chartered digital banking mobile app.

Mr David Idoru, Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered West Africa, said that it was important to increase consumer awareness on the safety of cashless payments solutions.

“eCcommerce transactions make a large percentage of consumer spend and we want to be able to support consumers through our digital solutions to help them make smart financial decisions especially during the COVID-19 period.

“Our retail banking business is heavily focused on championing a digitised payments revolution to provide convenience and access to our customers especially through our fully digital mobile app.

“This partnership with Visa also further emphasises our commitment to the financial wellbeing of our clients, as Standard Chartered Visa Card holders will enjoy numerous benefits including points earned using our 360 rewards programme and zero surcharges at the point of sales through the ‘Safe is Smart’ initiative,” he added.

Mrs Kemi Okusanya, Vice President, Visa West Africa, said that data from COVID-19 impact tracker had revealed that digital payments were on the rise.

Okunsanya said: “The reality of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a new shift in consumer behaviour and through our network, we want to ensure that consumers are embracing the most secure payment solutions.

“Data from our COVID-19 impact tracker reveal that digital payments are on the rise, as more people now choose digital payments over cash transactions.

“The survey revealed that 39% of consumers in Nigeria started purchasing groceries online, 42% started purchasing food delivery online, while 43% of consumers started purchasing from pharmacies online for the first time.

“The next evolution of payments is going to be driven by collaborations with financial institutions like Standard Chartered Bank.

“In a time as critical as this, our goal is to continuously foster innovation driven by technology to meet consumers’ everyday needs, while driving the economy to recovery through accelerated eCommerce transactions.”

