Sokoto State Assembly adopts motion urging govt. to establish JSS at housing units

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto, Aug. 25, 2020 The Sokoto State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, adopted a motion calling on the state government to establish a Junior Secondary School within the 500 Housing Units, Old Airport in Sokoto.

This action followed a request to that effect by Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi (APC Sokoto South I), which was seconded by Alhaji Habibu Modachi (PDP- Isa).

Abdullahi said the motion became necessary considering the population increase of the area, and the fact that there was no single Junior Secondary School within the vicinity.

“Therefore, establishing the school in the area will go a long way in promoting education and reducing the burden of transportation as well as curbing the rate of school dropouts in the area.

“Moreover, the gesture is part of the present administration’s agenda of promoting education which has culminated in the declaration of the State of Emergency on the education sector,” he said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, put the motion to a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted by the members.

In another development, a bill for a law to provide for the Prohibition of Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities, before the Assembly, has passed second reading.

The development followed a motion moved by the sponsor of the bill, Alhaji Maidawa Kajiji, (APC- Shagari).

Kajiji said that the bill was in order to provide all necessary needs of the persons with disability and enhance their living standard.

“The first schedule of the bill is to ensure the provision of special facilities in all sectors of the state within the next five years.

“This is to include wheelchairs, clear floors or ground space for wheelchairs, wheelchairs passage and turning space as well as crutches and other guiding facilities.

“It also provides hearing aid, curb ramps, ramps, handrails, grab bars, stain-shopping stairs, elevators, toilet facilities, door protectors, parking spaces and accessible routes among others.

“However, it will enable any structure in the state to provide necessary measures to ensure that equal opportunities are given to all persons including the people with special needs to end discrimination,” he said.

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Social Welfare, Culture and Poverty Alleviation for scrutiny and to report back to the Assembly in two months.

