Sokoto Govt. restates commitment to adequate water supply

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto, Aug. 26, 2020 The Sokoto State Government has restated its commitment towards ensuring adequate potable water supply in the state capital.

Alhaji Umar Bature, Commissioner for Water Resources, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Sokoto when he received members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Water Resources.

Bature said that the ministry was working closely with the World Bank to execute some water projects in Sokoto metropolis.

“We are trying to provide water as much as we can within the constrain of the financial flow we are facing,“he said.

He urged the people to remain patient as government was committed to rehabilitate dilapidated water infrastructures in the state for proper supply.

“However, the main challenge in the ministry is always funding, as most time there is competing demand,” he said.

The commissioner added that the ministry was also working towards exploring other sources of water aside the World Bank intervention.

The committee Chairman, Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim (APC- Sabon Birni South), said that they were on oversight to monitor the performance of the ministry’s approved budget.

He commended the ministry for the dedication shown toward potable water supply, while assuring of the Assembly’s commitment to ensure the success of all government policies and programmes.

The committee visited Guiwa Water Board and site of the World Bank Water Project, meant to provide water to Gasarawa, Bado and other communities.

In a related development, the House Committee on Science and Technology also visited the state Independent Power Project to ascertain the level of work done.

The Commissioner for Energy, Alhaji Aliyu Balarabe, said that the project among others being undertaken to boost power supply to the National Grid.

Balarabe said that the COVID-19 pandemic was the only factor that stopped the inauguration of the project.

The committee Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Bala (APC- Bodinga South), reassured the commissioner of the Assembly’s commitment to ensure the success of all programmes of the ministry.

The committee also visited some secondary schools under the ministry to assess their challenges and projects executed.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...