Premier League record appearance holder Barry retires

London, Aug. 27, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) English Premier League (EPL) record appearance holder Gareth Barry has ended his playing career at the age of 39, British media reported on Thursday.

Midfielder Barry made 653 appearances in lengthy spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, scoring 53 goals.

He also made 53 appearances for England.

After almost a decade at Aston Villa he joined Manchester City in 2009 and was part of the side that won the Premier League title in 2012.

Barry played a handful of games for West Bromwich Albion in last season’s Championship promotion-winning campaign.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...