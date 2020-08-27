Nigeria will resume Int’l flight from Sept. 5 – Minister

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, Aug. 27, 2020 The planned resumption of international flights in Nigeria has been shifted to Sept. 5 from the Aug 29 date, Minsiter of Avaition Hadi Sirika announced.

At the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, on Thursday in Abuja, Sirika said this is to allow for appropriate preparation in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

Represented by Capt. Musa Nuhu, the director general of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Sirika explained that the forms for COVID-19 test and all other preparations to forestall the spread of the virus had to be fully put in place.

On principle of reciprocity, the minister noted that before the commencement date, clear explanations would be made in that regard.

Naija247news reports that the principle means all countries that have banned flights from Nigeria will also have planes from their countries banned from entry into Nigeria.

Some of the countries which have already banned flights from Nigeria are in the European Union (EU) as the EU included Nigeria on the banned countries on the first of July when they opened their airspace.

Naija247news reports that the ministry of Aviation had stated that about 1280 passengers would be allowed in on a daily basis in Abuja and Lagos airports, which are scheduled to begin the flights.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...