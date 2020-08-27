Makinde presents 4 utility vehicles to Oyo Fire Service

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Aug. 27, 2020 Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Thursday presented four utility vehicles to the state Fire Service Agency to enhance its efforts to combat fire outbreaks in the state.

Makinde’s Special Adviser on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, said in a statement that the vehicles were handed over to Mr Abiodun Oni, Director, Administration and Supply in the Agency.

Owoseni said the vehicles were provided to promote efficient and effective discharge of responsibility by the agency so as to curb fire incidences in the state.

The statement further quoted the special adviser as saying that Gov. Makinde approved the provision of the utility vehicles to the Fire Service in fulfillment of his commitment to prioritise the safety and security of the people of the state.

He said the presentation of the utility vehicles was a gesture by the Makinde-led administration to further equip and upgrade the facilities of the Fire Service Agency.

“The governor has noticed the wide gap in the agency, that’s why he has taken the bull by the horns, first by making the agency autonomous from what it used to be as a department in the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“And secondly, by equipping and upgrading the facilities and addressing the infrastructural deficit in the Oyo State Fire Service Agency, that is why we are here.,” Owoseni stated.

In his response, Oni appreciated Gov. Makinde for demonstrating his commitment to the Agency since he took over the mantle of leadership in the state.

He said: “The governor has approved and procured five firefighting trucks for the Oyo State Fire Service and these have been distributed to Oyo, Iseyin, Molete and Eruwa Fire Stations and there is one at the state headquarters.

“Also, the government has begun the process of procuring five new fire trucks. When they are delivered, they will be distributed to all the administrative stations in the state.

“The governor has also approved the procurement of 550 units of personal protective clothing for our officers.

“Also, he approved that the allowances of the men and officers of the Agency be upgraded and these include hazard allowance, shift allowance, duty allowance and uniform allowance,” he stated.

