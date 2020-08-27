Konta advances to face Azarenka in Western & Southern Open semi-finals

New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) British number one Johanna Konta on Wednesday reached the Western & Southern Open semi-finals after a 6-4 6-3 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

The Greek had entered the match fresh off a win over Serena Williams for one of the biggest wins of her career, but the eighth seed was too much for her.

A tight first set ultimately came down to one break of serve, which Konta converted in the third game.

Konta broke two more times in the second, including in the final game where she secured the win after a Sakkari double fault.

Up next for Konta, who is rounding into form with each match, is a clash with former world number one Victoria Azarenka, a 7-6 6-2 winner over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The tournament, the final tune-up before the U.S. Open, is being played at Flushing Meadows in New York this year instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...