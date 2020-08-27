Kogi @ 29: Bello promises to help State fulfil destiny

Lokoja, Aug. 27, 2020 Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has promised to ensure that the state, which was created with abundance of natural and human resources, fulfils her destiny.

Bello made the promise on Thursday in Lokoja, in a statement he issued to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Kogi State was created on Aug. 27, 1991.

The governor commended the founding fathers of the state for their efforts and contributions to its development in all sectors.

He, however, regretted that the state’s journey from creation had been confronted with many “obstacles, most of them the results of human fallibility.”

Bello promised that his administration would introduce proprammes and policies to accelerate her journey to achieve the state’s vital objectives.

He assured the people of his resolve to secure, develop and nurture the state to growth.

The governor promised to ensure even development and work to ensure peace and unity across the state.

